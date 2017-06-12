Tougher Trump line toward Cuba delights hardliners on island
A street sweeper cleans the sidewalk under a mural painting depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 16, 2017. President Trump is en route to Miami, where he'll announce his plans for halting the flow of U.S. cash to Cuba's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations, in a partial reversal of the Obama administration policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|15 hr
|Old Man
|4
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|16 hr
|Phillip
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Jun 11
|treeface41
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC