Too many Florida lawmakers fail to make the grade, impose more public-records secrecy
Florida lawmakers received a final grade on their support for public-records laws during this year's legislative session in Tallahassee - a score given by Florida newspapers with information culled by the state's premier open-government group, the First Amendment Foundation. Unfortunately, lawmakers' scores are nothing to boast about to their constituents back home.
