The Latest: No retail damage at mall closed after heavy rain
Spokeswomen for a major outlet mall in Florida say no property damage has been caused by heavy rainfall that has closed the tourist destination for a second day. Sawgrass Mills spokeswoman Jennifer Valdes said Thursday the flooding that has closed the mall roughly 25 miles north of Miami was limited to its exterior parking lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|22 hr
|Garret
|8
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|22 hr
|Garret
|4
|Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor list.
|22 hr
|Garret
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|23 hr
|Thehot_123
|11
|Florida leaders debate the economic impact of l...
|Wed
|Rustyztwo
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|Jun 6
|Legal Beagle
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC