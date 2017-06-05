The Latest: No retail damage at mall ...

The Latest: No retail damage at mall closed after heavy rain

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Spokeswomen for a major outlet mall in Florida say no property damage has been caused by heavy rainfall that has closed the tourist destination for a second day. Sawgrass Mills spokeswoman Jennifer Valdes said Thursday the flooding that has closed the mall roughly 25 miles north of Miami was limited to its exterior parking lots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! 22 hr Garret 8
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. 22 hr Garret 4
Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor list. 22 hr Garret 1
Gay skype (May '16) 23 hr Thehot_123 11
News Florida leaders debate the economic impact of l... Wed Rustyztwo 1
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) Jun 6 Decade Old Thread 64
News Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz... Jun 6 Legal Beagle 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC