The Latest: Huge outlet mall closed due to Florida flooding
Officials at Sawgrass Mills said in a tweet Wednesday morning that they'll continue to assess the situation throughout the day. News outlets reported that the parking lot was littered on Tuesday evening with cars that had flooded or stalled because of standing water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida leaders debate the economic impact of l...
|15 hr
|Rustyztwo
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|Tue
|Legal Beagle
|8
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Jun 5
|Marcossreyess516
|10
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC