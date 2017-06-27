The fight over dead trees rages on
We're all about the back-and-forth today as candidates and potential candidates trade barbs and Gov. Rick Scott and Broward residents who once had citrus trees trade legal filings. Canker war: This year's state budget included more than $20 million for payment to Broward County residents whose healthy citrus trees were cut down by the state during the citrus canker scare of the early 2000s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Horatio
|9
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Sat
|vote big no
|1
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|wen
|448
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 23
|Gold Mask
|2
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|4
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC