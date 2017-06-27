The fight over dead trees rages on

We're all about the back-and-forth today as candidates and potential candidates trade barbs and Gov. Rick Scott and Broward residents who once had citrus trees trade legal filings. Canker war: This year's state budget included more than $20 million for payment to Broward County residents whose healthy citrus trees were cut down by the state during the citrus canker scare of the early 2000s.

