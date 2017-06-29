The Buzz Florida's death row populati...

The Buzz Florida's death row population lower today than it was in 2005

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

With Florida's death penalty laws under sustained attack in the courts, the state has not executed an inmate in 18 months, and the number of inmates on death row keeps dropping. Florida's death row population is now at its lowest level in more than a decade as courts continue to vacate death sentences and order new sentencings for convicted killers, in most cases as a direct result of the precedent-setting Timothy Hurst case that struck down the state's death penalty sentencing system as unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stella 4 hr Stella 4
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... 4 hr Double Vision 9
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) 22 hr Olivia Newtons John 10
trying a new money making system 22 hr John Ravolta 3
vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre... Tue Single and jealous 2
Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ... Tue Single and jealous 1
looking for an old friend... Tue marie butler 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC