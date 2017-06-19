Tampa's two 'Olivias' maintain friendship as they vie for Miss Florida
Olivia Butler, left, and Olivia Fiss are two friends who are competing together in the Miss Florida pageant as Miss Tampa and Miss St. Petersburg. Both Butler, 24, and Fiss, 18, met through the pageant world's small community in the Miss America system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|Horatio
|9
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Sat
|vote big no
|1
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|wen
|448
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Tarah
|150
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Fri
|Gold Mask
|2
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|4
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC