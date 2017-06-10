Tampa Gas Prices Increase Is Highest Spike In Florida
Gas prices in Tampa Bay jumped 13 cents this past week, which was the largest weekly gas price increase in Florida. The regular unleaded average price jumped from $2.225 to $2.363 in a week in Tampa, said a report from AAA.
