Surveillance camera captures Florida man finding 3-foot python under car's hood
Thomas Walsh of Bradenton found a 3-foot python under his car's hood when he went to check why the Chevy Impala wasn't starting. Diane Walsh saw her husband run into their Bradenton garage.
