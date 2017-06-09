Storms Set Rainfall Records, Cause Flooding in South Florida
Several Florida cities set rainfall records as heavy rain continued to fall in Florida, bringing the potential for flooding and even forcing officials to close a large outlet mall north of Miami on Wednesday. News outlets reported that 10 or more inches of rain fell across parts of South Florida early this week, with additional rainfall on the way for Miami-Dade County and in parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|6 hr
|Red Crosse
|6
|Blountstown Burger King
|15 hr
|Ronnie
|1
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Fri
|fresh air
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Fri
|REMAX Racism
|12
|Florida airport shooting suspect due...
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|OCD Trump
|1
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Fri
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC