Storms Set Rainfall Records, Cause Fl...

Storms Set Rainfall Records, Cause Flooding in South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Several Florida cities set rainfall records as heavy rain continued to fall in Florida, bringing the potential for flooding and even forcing officials to close a large outlet mall north of Miami on Wednesday. News outlets reported that 10 or more inches of rain fell across parts of South Florida early this week, with additional rainfall on the way for Miami-Dade County and in parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 6 hr Red Crosse 6
Blountstown Burger King 15 hr Ronnie 1
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Fri fresh air 1
Gay skype (May '16) Fri REMAX Racism 12
News Florida airport shooting suspect due... Fri USS LIBERTY 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Fri OCD Trump 1
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Fri ABMESSINA1947 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC