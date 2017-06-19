Statement from Governor Scott on Expe...

Statement from Governor Scott on Expected Severe Weather in Florida Panhandle

Governor Scott said, "With severe weather including heavy rain and flooding expected across the Florida Panhandle this week, families in Northwest Florida should remain alert to local news and weather updates and make sure they have a plan. I have been monitoring the storm system in the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to receive briefings on possible impacts to our state.

