State: Florida racing greyhounds test positive for cocaine
Documents from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation show at least 12 dogs in the care of trainer Charles McClellan tested positive for cocaine. The dogs raced at Bestbet Orange Park in northeast Florida near Jacksonville.
