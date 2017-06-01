Spelling bee: Orlando girl makes finals in national competition in D.C.

Siyona Mishra wins the 58th Annual Orlando Sentinel Spelling Bee and will advance to the national Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Siyona Mishra wins the 58th Annual Orlando Sentinel Spelling Bee and will advance to the national Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. An eighth grader from Orlando has spelled her way into the final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee , which will begin at 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C. Siyona Mishra, 13, is a student at Orlando Science Middle/High School and making her second appearance on the national spelling stage. Siyona, who won the regional bee sponsored by the Orlando Sentinel in March, competed in the national bee in 2015, too, and finished ninth.

