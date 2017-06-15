South Florida sea breezes "fascinating," deadly | WeatherPlus
"Determining which is more dominant dictates where storms will form." In a slice of the state that includes Palm Beach County, an average of 80 days per year include thunderstorm activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 13
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Jun 11
|treeface41
|13
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
|Florida airport shooting suspect due...
|Jun 9
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC