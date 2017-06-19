Six insurers return to Florida Obamacare market in 2018

Big drama in Washington over the future of health care will not stop six companies from returning to Florida's Affordable Care Act individual marketplace in 2018, according to a summary from state officials Thursday. And an average requested rate increase of 17.8 percent among a total of nine insurers offering ACA-compliant plans comes in slightly below last year's approved average hike statewide of 19.1 percent.

