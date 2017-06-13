Should Florida restore felons' rights?

Should Florida restore felons' rights?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Grayson introduced an unsuccessful U.S. House bill last year that would have automatically restored ex-felons' voting rights, calling it the "civil rights cause of the 21stcentury." Grayson introduced an unsuccessful U.S. House bill last year that would have automatically restored ex-felons' voting rights, calling it the "civil rights cause of the 21stcentury."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 6 hr spud 38
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 11 hr Det Mel Bernstein... 2
Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis 20 hr Love ya 1
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Mon hammer 1
Gay skype (May '16) Sun treeface41 13
Blountstown Burger King Jun 10 Ronnie 1
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Jun 9 fresh air 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC