Should Florida restore felons' rights?
Grayson introduced an unsuccessful U.S. House bill last year that would have automatically restored ex-felons' voting rights, calling it the "civil rights cause of the 21stcentury." Grayson introduced an unsuccessful U.S. House bill last year that would have automatically restored ex-felons' voting rights, calling it the "civil rights cause of the 21stcentury."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|6 hr
|spud
|38
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|11 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|20 hr
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Mon
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Sun
|treeface41
|13
|Blountstown Burger King
|Jun 10
|Ronnie
|1
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC