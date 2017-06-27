Secretary Detzner Seeks Nominations f...

Secretary Detzner Seeks Nominations for Florida Folk Heritage Awards

Secretary of State Ken Detzner today announced that the Florida Department of State is seeking nominations for the 2018 Florida Folk Heritage Awards. The annual awards recognize individuals who have made exemplary contributions to Florida's traditional culture.

