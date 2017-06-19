Retired Florida Supreme Court Justice Parker Lee McDonald dies
A former Florida Supreme Court justice, who wrote a decision that prevented lawyers from excluding jurors because of their race, has died. Mr. McDonald, who was born in Sebring, was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 1979 by then-Gov. Bob Graham.
