Retired Florida Supreme Court Justice...

Retired Florida Supreme Court Justice Parker Lee McDonald dies

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A former Florida Supreme Court justice, who wrote a decision that prevented lawyers from excluding jurors because of their race, has died. Mr. McDonald, who was born in Sebring, was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 1979 by then-Gov. Bob Graham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre... Sat vote big no 1
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Sat wen 448
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Sat Tarah 150
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... Fri Gold Mask 2
All Americans have 1 common enemy Jun 21 The Mick 4
News Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar Jun 21 The Mick 2
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 20 Det Mel Bernstein... 5
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,256 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC