Reports: Malik Zaire "expects" to arr...

Reports: Malik Zaire "expects" to arrive at Florida on Wednesday

12 hrs ago

Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire expects to arrive in Gainesville on Wednesday, June 7, as first reported by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports late Saturday night. Spoke to Malik Zaire.

