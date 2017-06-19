Report: Losses mount at historic Flor...

Report: Losses mount at historic Florida black university

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Sunday a review of tax documents showed annual losses at Bethune-Cookman University have climbed over a three-year period from $254,000 to $17.8 million. The paper said that tax returns show that salaries are increasing and that the college borrowed money from its endowment fund.

