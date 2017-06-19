Rainy season douses fiery Florida
After months of drought conditions that helped fuel nearly 2,500 wildfires across the state, Florida moved quickly into its rainy season. The rain has been welcomed by crews who spent months battling wildfires, which burned more than 250,000 acres of state and federal lands, the worst year for fires since 2011.
