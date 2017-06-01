Putin: Russian state has never been involved in hacking
Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies Thursday, Putin said that some individual "patriotic" hackers could mount some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia's relations with the West.
