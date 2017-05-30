Private prison industry converts Florida inmates into very profitable commodities

Rick Scott's reticence might seem a bit out-of-character, given his self-crafted persona as Florida's cold-blooded budget-cutting crusader. Here's a guy who over the years has vetoed state allocations for Special Olympics, Goodwill Industries, United Cerebral Palsy, the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, the Holocaust Memorial on Miami Beach, not to mention dozens of state grants to colleges, libraries, ferries, sewer projects, museums, industrial parks, after-school programs, health care for the homeless and raises for state fire fighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.