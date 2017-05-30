Private prison industry converts Florida inmates into very profitable commodities
Rick Scott's reticence might seem a bit out-of-character, given his self-crafted persona as Florida's cold-blooded budget-cutting crusader. Here's a guy who over the years has vetoed state allocations for Special Olympics, Goodwill Industries, United Cerebral Palsy, the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, the Holocaust Memorial on Miami Beach, not to mention dozens of state grants to colleges, libraries, ferries, sewer projects, museums, industrial parks, after-school programs, health care for the homeless and raises for state fire fighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|May 30
|slick willie expl...
|7
|Gay skype (May '16)
|May 30
|hah931449290
|9
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|8
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|May 28
|Sam
|63
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC