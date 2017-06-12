Popcorn Frights Announces Homegrown Series Highlighting Florida Horror
It's back! And it's taking all of Miami with it down into the depths of terror. The Popcorn Frights Film Festival, taking place August 11th through the 17th at O Cinema Wynwood this year, has announced the first wave of programming for its third annual celebration.
