Pakistan raises death toll to 157 from fuel truck fire
Pakistan's prime minister cut short a trip abroad to rush to the side of victims of a massive fuel tanker fire as authorities on Monday raised the death toll from the blaze to 157. The truck, carrying some 25,000 liters of gasoline, was traveling from the southern port city of Karachi to Lahore, the Punjab provincial capital, when the driver lost control and crashed on a highway outside the town of Bahawalpur early on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Horatio
|9
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Sat
|vote big no
|1
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|wen
|448
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Tarah
|150
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Fri
|Gold Mask
|2
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|4
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC