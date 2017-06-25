Pakistan raises death toll to 157 from fuel truck fire

Pakistan's prime minister cut short a trip abroad to rush to the side of victims of a massive fuel tanker fire as authorities on Monday raised the death toll from the blaze to 157. The truck, carrying some 25,000 liters of gasoline, was traveling from the southern port city of Karachi to Lahore, the Punjab provincial capital, when the driver lost control and crashed on a highway outside the town of Bahawalpur early on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.