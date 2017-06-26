News Florida woman falls asleep behind wheel with toddler in car
Jennifer Hernandez, 31, was arrested when she fell asleep in the driver's seat of her car with her child in the back seat. A Florida woman was found passed out behind the wheel of a car at an intersection with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.
