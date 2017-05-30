New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre already losing business...
The Tedeschi Trucks Band performed the first concert May 27 at Daily's Place, the new amphitheater adjacent to EverBank Field. The crowd watches the The Tedeschi Trucks Band perform at Daily's Place, the new amphitheater adjacent to EverBank Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|May 30
|slick willie expl...
|7
|Gay skype (May '16)
|May 30
|hah931449290
|9
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|8
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|May 28
|Sam
|63
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC