New Incentive for Data Centers in Florida
This session, Florida approved legislation that provides for a sales tax exemption for data centers and goes into effect on July 1, 2017. The exemption eliminates sales and use taxes for infrastructure, equipment, personal property, software, and electricity used exclusively at a data center.
