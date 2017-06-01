New hurricane advisories aim at coastal procrastinators
The National Hurricane Center is going to try giving those people a deadline this year, issuing experimental advisories showing when tropical-storm force winds may hit particular communities to help them understand when it's too late to put up storm shutters or evacuate. The advisories will be fueled by more data than ever, thanks to new weather satellites and an expanded network of underwater gliders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|May 30
|slick willie expl...
|7
|Gay skype (May '16)
|May 30
|hah931449290
|9
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|8
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|May 28
|Sam
|63
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC