New Florida Statute Regulates the Ride-Sharing Industry and...

New Florida Statute Regulates the Ride-Sharing Industry
The Florida Legislature recently enacted legislation regulating transportation network companies , commonly referred to as "ride-sharing" companies. Under the new statute, TNCs will be able to lawfully classify their drivers as independent contractors-at least for purposes of Florida law-so long as certain statutory criteria are met.
