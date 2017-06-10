New Florida Statute Regulates the Ride-Sharing Industry and...

New Florida Statute Regulates the Rid...

New Florida Statute Regulates the Ride-Sharing Industry

The Florida Legislature recently enacted legislation regulating transportation network companies , commonly referred to as "ride-sharing" companies. Under the new statute, TNCs will be able to lawfully classify their drivers as independent contractors-at least for purposes of Florida law-so long as certain statutory criteria are met.

Chicago, IL

