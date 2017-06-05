Naked man damages patrol car in Florida
A man was arrested in Marion County after he was walking down a highway completely naked and damaged a patrol car. On Wednesday, deputies spotted Andrew Humphries, 18, walking down South U.S. Highway 441 completely naked after leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.
