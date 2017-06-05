Naked man damages patrol car in Florida

Naked man damages patrol car in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

A man was arrested in Marion County after he was walking down a highway completely naked and damaged a patrol car. On Wednesday, deputies spotted Andrew Humphries, 18, walking down South U.S. Highway 441 completely naked after leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 3 hr Red Crosse 2
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... 4 hr fresh air 1
Gay skype (May '16) 4 hr REMAX Racism 12
News Florida airport shooting suspect due... 4 hr USS LIBERTY 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 4 hr OCD Trump 1
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... 8 hr ABMESSINA1947 1
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! Thu Garret 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC