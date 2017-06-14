Murdered Florida lottery winner's gir...

Murdered Florida lottery winner's girlfriend wins $1 million scratch-off

Read more: Fox News

A Florida woman whose boyfriend pocketed a $30 million lottery prize a decade ago -- before he was murdered -- just won a $1 million prize herself. Antoinette Andrews first went to Tallahassee in 2006 with her partner, Abraham Shakespeare, to claim his lottery winnings.

Chicago, IL

