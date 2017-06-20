Mosquitoes in crosshairs as South Florida steps up Zika fight
The region's wet season kicked off this month, and officials say they are doing everything they can to prevent the number of Zika transmission cases from spiking. - Palm Beach County is buying two Buffalo Turbine truck sprayers that are touted as being able to more effectively spread the larvicide needed to kill unhatched mosquito eggs lurking in standing water in people's yards.
