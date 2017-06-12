Millions of criminal records may be s...

Millions of criminal records may be sealed in Florida

20 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed into law a public records bill that could possibly result in the sealing of millions of criminal history records. Scott, however, in his letter announcing his decision to sign the bill asserted that criminal records will remain open to the public because of the way the bill was worded.

