Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III Brings Safe Drinking Water Solution, Water-Gen, to Florida
Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III of Miami Gardens invited the Consul General of Israel in Miami, Lior Haiat to join him in an historic event for the State of Florida and the preservation of the quality of life for all of its citizens. The two introduced the solution for accessible clean and safe drinking water.
