Man indicted in double-fatal Portland, Oregon, train attack
A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters. A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida leaders debate the economic impact of l...
|7 hr
|Rustyztwo
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|Tue
|Legal Beagle
|8
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Mon
|Marcossreyess516
|10
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC