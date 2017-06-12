Lightning bolt starts fire damaging 12 apartments in Florida
Orlando Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Papagni told the Orlando Sentinel that lightning struck the attic of one apartment in the complex Friday afternoon. Papagni said two apartments had fire damage, six had smoke damage and four more had water damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Sat
|Old Man
|4
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Sat
|Phillip
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Jun 11
|treeface41
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC