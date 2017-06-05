Legislature still debating medical ma...

Legislature still debating medical marijuana legislation

22 hrs ago

Simmering frustration with the Florida Legislature's inability to agree on a framework for the state's constitutional amendment expanding medical marijuana could build if it's not addressed at this week's special session. Gov. Rick Scott called the session that begins Wednesday because of an ongoing feud over the state budget.

