Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
Miami attorney Michael Higer will be sworn in as the 69th president of The Florida Bar on Friday during the Bar's annual convention at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. West Palm Beach attorney Michelle Suskauer will be sworn in as president-elect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stella
|23 hr
|Stella
|2
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Jun 17
|Old Man
|4
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Jun 17
|Phillip
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 16
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC