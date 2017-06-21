LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album Ensuing Tour Including a Florida Date
The good: LCD Soundsystem will be bringing their talents to Florida in support of their upcoming album, American Dream . While they played almost every festival on the planet last year and continue to tour feverishly this year, including a 5 shows at Brooklyn's newest music venue just last week, they mostly avoid Florida.
