Just in: Florida man's plan to stop t...

Just in: Florida man's plan to stop thief with mousetrap backfires

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Nicholas Dibble, 63, of Bradenton, thought a neighbor was stealing his mail, so he set up a trap to catch the person, according to The Smoking Gun . Dibble suspected either the "the drug dealer across the street" or a woman who runs a "house of prostitution next door," The Smoking Gun reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All Americans have 1 common enemy 21 hr The Mick 4
News Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar 22 hr The Mick 2
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Tue Det Mel Bernstein... 5
Stella Jun 19 Stella 2
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Jun 17 Old Man 4
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis Jun 13 Love ya 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC