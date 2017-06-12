Judge ends legal battle over Floridaa s care of disabled children
The mother, left, cares for her disabled child, right, during a hearing in 2012 in which her mom is suing the state to get more in-home nursing care. The hearing was before a state administrative judge via telephone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|6 hr
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|20 hr
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Sun
|treeface41
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Sun
|bad bob
|35
|Blountstown Burger King
|Jun 10
|Ronnie
|1
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
|Florida airport shooting suspect due...
|Jun 9
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC