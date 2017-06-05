In Florida, 88,000 Black and 118,000 ...

In Florida, 88,000 Black and 118,000 Hispanic Kids Would Lose Coverage Under Obamacare Repeal

15 hrs ago

Carlos Curbelo wrote an op-ed in the Miami Herald defending the fact that he voted for the American Health Care Act, the GOP bill to repeal Obamacare. Throughout 716 extremely condescending words , Curbelo managed to avoid discussing the fact that the new AHCA takes an $880 billion shark-bite out of Medicaid funding for the poor and needy.

Chicago, IL

