How the Senate bill's cuts to Medicaid would harm Florida
Critics pounced after the Senate released its long-awaited bill to dismantle President Barack Obama's health care law on Thursday, saying its proposed cuts to Medicaid could be disastrous for the roughly 3.6 million Florida residents who rely on the program. Beginning in 2020, it would limit the federal funds Florida and other states get for Medicaid, a program whose expansion was a key part of the Affordable Care Act.
