Gov. Scott signs marijuana amendment into law

Amendment 2, approved by 71 percent of the voters in November, took effect on Jan. 3 and required that laws had to be in place by July 3 for how patients can qualify and receive the drug. Scott has noted that the constitutional amendment "was passed overwhelmingly" and said the law "make sense for our state."

