Gov. Scott heading to D.C. to "fight for Florida"

Friday afternoon, Governor Rick Scott released a statement announcing a trip to Washington, D.C. next week as the Senate debates their proposed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Governor Scott said, "I would like to thank Senator Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans for working to eliminate the high taxes, fees and unreasonable mandates of Obamacare.

