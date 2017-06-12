Gnarly: Florida skateboarders plan sk...

Gnarly: Florida skateboarders plan skate ramp in Havana

A group of Florida skateboarders has gone to Cuba to build what they said would be the island nation's first concrete skate ramp. Organizers from Skatepark of Tampa and Boards for Bros said they planned to convert an unused drainage ditch on the outskirts of Havana into a skate park with a mini ramp.

