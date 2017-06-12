Gnarly: Florida skateboarders plan skate ramp in Havana
A group of Florida skateboarders has gone to Cuba to build what they said would be the island nation's first concrete skate ramp. Organizers from Skatepark of Tampa and Boards for Bros said they planned to convert an unused drainage ditch on the outskirts of Havana into a skate park with a mini ramp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stella
|11 hr
|Papaw
|1
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Sat
|Old Man
|4
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Sat
|Phillip
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 16
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC