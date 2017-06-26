Gas prices drop another 7 cents in Florida
Increased U.S. oil production pushed gas prices down further over the past week, and consumers are reaping the windfall as the summer driving season kicks into high gear. Prices for a gallon of unleaded regular are dropping below $2.10 at gas stations throughout Florida.
