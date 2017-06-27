Gas prices drop 24th straight day in Florida Updated at
Summer travelers are looking at gas prices that are the lowest in 12 years, according to AAA, the auto club. The statewide average in Florida dipped to $2.182 on Tuesday, down from $2.201 on Monday and $2.266 a week ago.
