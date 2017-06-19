Gang riot at Florida prison injures 6...

Gang riot at Florida prison injures 6 corrections officers

11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Six corrections officers and an inmate were injured in a major gang riot at Gulf Correctional Institution in Florida's Panhandle Wednesday morning, officials said. The uprising happened about 8 a.m. and spread across several dorms before it was brought under control, according to Michelle Glady, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Corrections.

